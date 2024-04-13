Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Lowered to $115.00 at Morgan Stanley

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SBUX. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.71.

SBUX stock opened at $84.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.57. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $84.29 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $375,665 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

