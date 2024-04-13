Stephens Begins Coverage on Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN)

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $20.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WEN. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays cut shares of Wendy’s from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Wendy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Wendy’s from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.47.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Wendy’s

Wendy’s Stock Performance

Wendy’s stock opened at $18.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. Wendy’s has a 1-year low of $17.64 and a 1-year high of $23.90.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $540.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.47 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 56.24% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wendy’s will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 102.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wendy’s news, Director Kenneth W. Gilbert sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $81,315.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,663.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wendy’s

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 33,350,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $680,689,000 after purchasing an additional 12,618,115 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,510,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $446,103,000 after purchasing an additional 114,831 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,248,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $413,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,540 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,989,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $130,447,000 after purchasing an additional 142,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,270,722 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $107,575,000 after purchasing an additional 70,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.