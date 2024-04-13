Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,647 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $3,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 152,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after purchasing an additional 29,026 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 7,357 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 670,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,196,000 after acquiring an additional 114,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $770,000. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stifel Financial

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $2,713,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,125,150.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 25,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $1,887,763.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 90,055 shares in the company, valued at $6,687,484.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Victor Nesi sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $2,713,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,150.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

SF opened at $74.51 on Friday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $54.81 and a 1-year high of $78.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.19. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Stifel Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 39.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on SF shares. StockNews.com raised Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Stifel Financial from $86.50 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stifel Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

