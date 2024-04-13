Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Cameco Call Options (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 384,705 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,490% compared to the average volume of 24,198 call options.

Cameco Stock Performance

NYSE CCJ opened at $49.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.62 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.55. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of $25.11 and a fifty-two week high of $52.64.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). Cameco had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cameco

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1,049.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 210.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cameco in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

