Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Cameco Call Options (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 384,705 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,590% compared to the average volume of 24,198 call options.
Cameco Stock Performance
NYSE CCJ opened at $49.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.62 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.55. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of $25.11 and a fifty-two week high of $52.64.
Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). Cameco had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cameco
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cameco in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.75.
About Cameco
Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.
