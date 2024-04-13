StockNews.com Downgrades Pearson (NYSE:PSO) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.
Pearson Trading Down 1.5 %
PSO opened at $12.42 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.03. Pearson has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $13.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Pearson Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.1987 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from Pearson’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.
Institutional Trading of Pearson
Pearson Company Profile
Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.
