StockNews.com Downgrades Pearson (NYSE:PSO) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Pearson Trading Down 1.5 %

PSO opened at $12.42 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.03. Pearson has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $13.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Pearson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.1987 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from Pearson’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional Trading of Pearson

Pearson Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pearson by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. 13D Management LLC boosted its stake in Pearson by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 757,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,985,000 after buying an additional 198,674 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Pearson by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 132,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 39,939 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pearson by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 20,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pearson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. 2.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

