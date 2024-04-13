StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mexco Energy Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of NYSE MXC opened at $14.10 on Thursday. Mexco Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.91. The firm has a market cap of $29.58 million, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 28.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Mexco Energy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, President Tammy Mccomic sold 6,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $89,313.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 59,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,293.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,300 shares of company stock worth $124,635. 51.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MXC. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Mexco Energy by 15.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Mexco Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mexco Energy by 270.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 44,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Mexco Energy Company Profile

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

