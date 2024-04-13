StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Stock Down 6.0 %

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $20.99 on Thursday. NortonLifeLock has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.67 and a 200-day moving average of $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.76.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

