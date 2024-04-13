StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
NortonLifeLock Stock Down 6.0 %
NASDAQ NLOK opened at $20.99 on Thursday. NortonLifeLock has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.67 and a 200-day moving average of $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.76.
NortonLifeLock Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NortonLifeLock
- What is Put Option Volume?
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Breakout Alert: Coinbase’s Consolidation Is About To End
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- 3 Key Stocks Helping to Drive the EV Race
Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.