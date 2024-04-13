StockNews.com Lowers Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

CRI has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Carter’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Shares of CRI stock opened at $73.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.45. Carter’s has a 1-year low of $60.65 and a 1-year high of $88.03.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.81 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 28.79%. Carter’s’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Carter’s will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 51.04%.

In related news, Director Mark Hipp sold 1,875 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total value of $153,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,216 shares in the company, valued at $835,055.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Carter’s by 17,623.0% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,459,000 after purchasing an additional 448,152 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,193,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carter’s during the third quarter worth approximately $28,588,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Carter’s during the first quarter worth approximately $26,217,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Carter’s by 1,177.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,274,000 after purchasing an additional 272,662 shares in the last quarter.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

