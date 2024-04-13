Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.63.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STOK. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:STOK opened at $12.77 on Friday. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $16.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.71. The firm has a market cap of $591.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.77.

In other news, insider Barry Ticho sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,508.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Barry Ticho sold 10,000 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,508.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Tulipano sold 4,116 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $25,107.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,550.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,741 shares of company stock worth $223,115 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,648,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,671,000 after buying an additional 17,814 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 365.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 30,831 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,137,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 286,686 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Birchview Capital LP boosted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

