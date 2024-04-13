Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG) Shares Down 0.8%

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Free Report) fell 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.30. 7,820 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 23,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stran & Company, Inc. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Stran & Company, Inc. in the second quarter valued at $68,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stran & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stran & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Stran & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stran & Company, Inc. by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,154,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,543,000 after buying an additional 110,442 shares during the last quarter. 56.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Stran & Company, Inc provides outsourced marketing solutions. The company offers clients custom sourcing services; and e-commerce solutions for promoting branded merchandise and other promotional products, managing promotional loyalty and incentives, print collateral and event assets, order and inventory management, designing and hosting online retail popup shops, fixed public retail online stores, and online business-to-business service offerings.
