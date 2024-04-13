Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) PT Lowered to $8.50 at Compass Point

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Compass Point from $22.00 to $8.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Get Stronghold Digital Mining alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SDIG

Stronghold Digital Mining Trading Down 7.1 %

NASDAQ SDIG opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.67. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.10. Stronghold Digital Mining had a negative net margin of 40.57% and a positive return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $21.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.45 million. Equities research analysts expect that Stronghold Digital Mining will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Matthew J. Smith sold 8,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $33,699.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,612 shares in the company, valued at $691,463.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Stronghold Digital Mining news, CFO Matthew J. Smith sold 18,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $97,656.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 183,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,989. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew J. Smith sold 8,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $33,699.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,463.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,014 shares of company stock worth $282,636 over the last ninety days. 47.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stronghold Digital Mining

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Stronghold Digital Mining by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 13,647 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

(Get Free Report)

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on Bitcoin mining in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Operations and Cryptocurrency Operations. It also owns and operates coal refuse power generation facilities; and provides environmental remediation and reclamation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.