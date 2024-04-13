Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Structure Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.10) EPS.

Separately, Lifesci Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.71.

GPCR stock opened at $39.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.52 and a 200-day moving average of $48.68. Structure Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $21.79 and a 12-month high of $75.02. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.37.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts forecast that Structure Therapeutics will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Structure Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 404.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,372,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504,747 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 835.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,799,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,525 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,333,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,333 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $29,724,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,267,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,006 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

