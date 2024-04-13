Sui Price Down 31.7% This Week (SUI)

Sui (SUI) traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Sui has a total market cap of $1.43 billion and $489.39 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sui token can now be purchased for $1.11 or 0.00001655 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Sui has traded 31.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Sui

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,295,901,469 tokens. The official website for Sui is sui.io/#. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork.

Sui Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Sui Network platform. Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,295,901,469.4146154 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 1.23227638 USD and is down -18.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 244 active market(s) with $528,894,620.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sui should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sui using one of the exchanges listed above.

