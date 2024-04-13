Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME) Trading Down 3.1%

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUME – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. 2,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 8,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

Summer Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average of $0.37.

About Summer Energy

(Get Free Report)

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail electric provider in Texas, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Ohio, and Illinois. It procures wholesale energy and resells to commercial and residential customers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Summer Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summer Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.