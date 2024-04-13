Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Superior Drilling Products Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:SDPI opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.48 million, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average is $0.78. Superior Drilling Products has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a net margin of 35.46% and a return on equity of 62.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Superior Drilling Products
About Superior Drilling Products
Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.
