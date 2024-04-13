Sutton Place Investors LLC Purchases New Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sutton Place Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,000. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.4% of Sutton Place Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Chevron by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, April 1st. DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.60.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX opened at $158.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $172.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.39%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

