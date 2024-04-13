T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target Raised to $109.00 at UBS Group

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TROW. TD Cowen raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the company from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.40.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of TROW opened at $115.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.40. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52 week low of $87.43 and a 52 week high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 27.69% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.92%.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,034,116.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,357.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $121,913.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,925.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,034,116.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,357.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1,775.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

