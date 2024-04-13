TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Short Interest Down 17.6% in March

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,060,000 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the March 15th total of 24,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 285,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 15,515 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 1,368.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,136,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,358,000 after buying an additional 1,059,449 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 25,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 205.8% during the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 40,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 27,240 shares in the last quarter. 37.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TAL opened at $11.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.35. TAL Education Group has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $15.52.

TAL Education Group ( NYSE:TAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). TAL Education Group had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $373.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.96 million. On average, analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised TAL Education Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.37.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

