Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

TARO opened at $42.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 0.61. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $23.92 and a 1-year high of $45.76.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.26. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $157.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 71.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

