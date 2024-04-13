Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Upgraded to Neutral by Zelman & Associates

Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.20.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $56.79 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52 week low of $37.23 and a 52 week high of $62.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.38.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total transaction of $40,449.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total transaction of $40,449.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 153,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $9,534,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,322.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 613,537 shares of company stock worth $36,409,767. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,180,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,897 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth about $63,137,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth about $34,770,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 946.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 479,832 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3,268.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 452,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,119,000 after purchasing an additional 438,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

