TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC) Short Interest Update

TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the March 15th total of 13,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TC Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TC Bancshares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TC Bancshares by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Close LLC lifted its stake in shares of TC Bancshares by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TC Bancshares by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in shares of TC Bancshares by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 33,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.56% of the company’s stock.

TC Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of TCBC traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $13.68. The stock had a trading volume of 249 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,343. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.69 and a 200 day moving average of $13.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.10 million, a PE ratio of 228.00 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. TC Bancshares has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $15.33.

TC Bancshares Company Profile

TC Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

