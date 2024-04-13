Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Given New C$80.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.BFree Report) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TECK.B has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$62.00 to C$56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$68.60.

Teck Resources stock opened at C$66.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$56.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$54.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.21. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of C$47.47 and a 12 month high of C$69.41. The stock has a market cap of C$33.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.44.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

