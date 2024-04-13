Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Sold by Byrne Asset Management LLC

Byrne Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,995 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,094 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,475 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,539 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 4,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $86,751.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,772.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Laizer Kornwasser sold 7,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $151,176.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 4,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $86,751.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,772.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,441 shares of company stock valued at $2,025,041 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Trading Down 2.7 %

TDOC stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.21. 4,933,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,830,147. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.10. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $13.59 and a one year high of $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The health services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on TDOC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, April 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.23.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Further Reading

