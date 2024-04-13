TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target Lowered to C$26.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

TELUS (TSE:T – Free Report) (NYSE:TU) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on TELUS from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. CIBC decreased their price objective on TELUS from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank lowered TELUS from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research lowered TELUS from a buy rating to a reduce rating and set a C$27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TELUS currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$26.57.

TELUS Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of TSE:T opened at C$21.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.88, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.41. TELUS has a 1 year low of C$21.12 and a 1 year high of C$28.95.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.24 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 4.20%. Analysts forecast that TELUS will post 1.0050832 earnings per share for the current year.

TELUS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.376 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 258.62%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

