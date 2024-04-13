Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Short Interest Update

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 969,700 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the March 15th total of 766,800 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Tempest Therapeutics Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of TPST traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,367. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of -1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.87 and its 200-day moving average is $3.69. Tempest Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $9.77.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tempest Therapeutics will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TPST shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Tempest Therapeutics by 147.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 20,045 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tempest Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Tempest Therapeutics by 290.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 76,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tempest Therapeutics by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 35,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops small molecule therapeutics that combine both tumor-targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms to treat various tumors. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, which is in a Phase 1 trial to treat solid tumors; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha that is in a Phase 1 trial for the treatment of solid tumors.

Featured Stories

