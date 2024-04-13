Tenable’s (TENB) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Westpark Capital raised Tenable from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Stephens boosted their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tenable from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenable currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.63.

Tenable Stock Performance

Tenable stock opened at $48.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.07. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $33.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.50.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 15.19% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $213.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.95 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tenable

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 33,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total value of $1,590,327.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,964,382.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 33,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total value of $1,590,327.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,964,382.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total value of $9,386,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,073,024.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 351,383 shares of company stock worth $16,650,143. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenable

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at $56,568,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,028,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,668,000 after acquiring an additional 810,831 shares during the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at $32,199,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,452,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,085,000 after acquiring an additional 680,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 1,772.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 637,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,939,000 after acquiring an additional 603,250 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

Featured Articles

