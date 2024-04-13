Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $104.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wolfe Research raised Tenet Healthcare from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.38.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $100.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.79 and its 200 day moving average is $78.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.08. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $51.04 and a 12-month high of $107.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 2.97%. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard J. Mark sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,385,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,296,330.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $185,241.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,402.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard J. Mark sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,385,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,296,330.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,268 shares of company stock worth $4,944,810 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THC. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

