Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Given New $126.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. TheStreet raised Tenet Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.38.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:THC opened at $100.42 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $51.04 and a 52 week high of $107.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.10. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenet Healthcare

In related news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 18,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.96, for a total transaction of $1,761,569.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,698.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Richard J. Mark sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,385,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,296,330.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 18,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.96, for a total value of $1,761,569.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,698.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,268 shares of company stock worth $4,944,810. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tenet Healthcare

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THC. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 94.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.