Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON) Short Interest Update

Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 104,000 shares, a drop of 68.9% from the March 15th total of 334,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 252,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenon Medical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenon Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenon Medical during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tenon Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tenon Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenon Medical during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.74% of the company’s stock.

Tenon Medical Stock Down 8.0 %

NASDAQ:TNON traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.80. The stock had a trading volume of 42,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,565. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.21. Tenon Medical has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.24.

Tenon Medical Company Profile

Tenon Medical ( NASDAQ:TNON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. Tenon Medical had a negative net margin of 532.14% and a negative return on equity of 934.11%. The business had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter.

Tenon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the development of surgical implant systems to treat severe lower back pain in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers CATAMARAN SI-Joint Fusion System to fuse sacroiliac joints (SI-Joints) to treat SI-Joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain; and features fixation device that passes through the axial and sagittal planes of the ilium and sacrum, as well as stabilizes and transfixes the SI joints.

