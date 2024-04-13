Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Northstar Asset Management LLC

Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,786 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $3.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.05. 64,722,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,814,936. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $544.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 2.39. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.37 and a twelve month high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Tesla from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $298.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.81.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

