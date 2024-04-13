Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 39,910 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,917,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,309,000. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 8,514 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Q3 Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 788.3% during the 4th quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 9,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 8,829 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $143.00 to $138.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $3.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $171.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,722,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,814,936. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.69. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.37 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The stock has a market cap of $544.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 2.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

