Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Position Lowered by Lauer Wealth LLC

Lauer Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,558 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,242 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 10.0% of Lauer Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Lauer Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $11,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 1,111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Tesla from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. HSBC reduced their target price on Tesla from $143.00 to $138.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim upped their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Tesla from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tesla

Tesla Stock Down 2.0 %

TSLA traded down $3.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.05. 64,722,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,814,936. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.37 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 2.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.