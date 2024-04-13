TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Shares Purchased by Byrne Asset Management LLC

Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TETRA Technologies were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 214.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,063 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TETRA Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TETRA Technologies stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,467,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,754. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $607.18 million, a P/E ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 2.20. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $6.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TETRA Technologies ( NYSE:TTI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $153.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.76 million. TETRA Technologies had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 4.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on TETRA Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

TETRA Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

