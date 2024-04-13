Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:THAR) Short Interest Up 230.3% in March

Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:THAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,300 shares, an increase of 230.3% from the March 15th total of 22,800 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 521,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tharimmune stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:THAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 105,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.89% of Tharimmune at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Tharimmune stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.38. 308,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,068. Tharimmune has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $32.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.69.

Tharimmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of therapeutic candidates for rare, inflammatory, and oncologic diseases. The company's pre-clinical immuno-oncology pipeline includes TH104, a product candidate for the treatment of liver-related and other pruritogenic inflammatory conditions; TH3215 and TH0059 that are product candidates used to treat various solid tumors; and TH1940, which targets programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1).

