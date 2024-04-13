Tharisa (LON:THS) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tharisa (LON:THS – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 130 ($1.65) target price on the stock.

THS opened at GBX 66 ($0.84) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 56.42 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.68, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of £198.01 million, a PE ratio of 300.00 and a beta of 0.97. Tharisa has a 1 year low of GBX 47 ($0.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 102.50 ($1.30).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Tharisa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,818.18%.

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in South Africa, China, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United States, Australia, Japan, and internationally. It operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

