The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Stake Increased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,012 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CI. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total value of $11,084,500.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,054 shares in the company, valued at $123,618,339.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total value of $11,084,500.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,054 shares in the company, valued at $123,618,339.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,144 shares of company stock worth $39,296,330 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI stock opened at $349.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $346.49 and its 200-day moving average is $313.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.56. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $365.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.20%.

CI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 price target (up previously from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $384.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $327.00 to $354.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.14.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

