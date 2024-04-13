The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

DSGX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $97.78.

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

DSGX opened at $88.71 on Wednesday. The Descartes Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of $69.59 and a fifty-two week high of $94.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.20 and a beta of 0.94.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of The Descartes Systems Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,948,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $762,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,084 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,096,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,312,000 after purchasing an additional 31,078 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,020,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,675,000 after purchasing an additional 20,875 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,585,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,381,000 after purchasing an additional 975,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,422,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,169,000 after purchasing an additional 206,193 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

