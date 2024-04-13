The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) to Issue $0.05 Dividend

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Price Performance

GUT opened at $5.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.48 and its 200-day moving average is $5.59. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $7.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Utility Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 140,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 41,645 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 233.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,874 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 33,505 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in The Gabelli Utility Trust during the second quarter worth $196,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 26,182 shares during the period. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 169,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 25,640 shares in the last quarter.

About The Gabelli Utility Trust

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

Featured Stories

