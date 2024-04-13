The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Shares Acquired by Byrne Asset Management LLC

Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in The GEO Group by 320.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 118,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 90,369 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $577,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The GEO Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,949,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,125,000 after acquiring an additional 40,079 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush raised their price objective on The GEO Group from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Shares of GEO stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,494,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,116,277. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $16.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.96 and a 200 day moving average of $10.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $608.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.47 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of The GEO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

