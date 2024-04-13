The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Price Target to $16.00

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Plains GP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plains GP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.28.

Plains GP stock opened at $18.76 on Friday. Plains GP has a 1 year low of $12.59 and a 1 year high of $19.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.51. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Plains GP will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 124.51%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 60.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

