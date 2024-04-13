The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Price Target to $16.00

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Aris Water Solutions from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.79.

Aris Water Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE ARIS opened at $14.28 on Wednesday. Aris Water Solutions has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $15.31. The company has a market capitalization of $825.24 million, a P/E ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $104.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.65 million. Aris Water Solutions had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 4.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that Aris Water Solutions will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aris Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aris Water Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Aris Water Solutions during the first quarter worth $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Aris Water Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 679.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. 39.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

