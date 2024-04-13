The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) to Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $75.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $66.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised Molson Coors Beverage from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.20.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TAP

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $66.34 on Tuesday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $54.17 and a 1-year high of $70.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.64 and a 200-day moving average of $62.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 6.83%. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

Insider Transactions at Molson Coors Beverage

In other news, CFO Tracey Joubert sold 2,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $167,285.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,679.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Get Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.