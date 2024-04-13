The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Bought by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PNC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $735,469,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 122,771.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,540,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,916 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,685,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,055 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,326,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,758,880,000 after purchasing an additional 893,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,064,357,000 after purchasing an additional 860,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNC opened at $150.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.01. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $162.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.10.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

