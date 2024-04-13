The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Stock Price Up 4.4% Following Dividend Announcement

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.4% during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $24.26 and last traded at $24.20. 27,239 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 89,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.19.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.24%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded The RMR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $762.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.98 and a 200 day moving average of $24.70.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $261.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.18 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in The RMR Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The RMR Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in The RMR Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in The RMR Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in The RMR Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

