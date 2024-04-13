The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Position Lifted by Triasima Portfolio Management inc.

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,290,611 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 250,330 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for about 6.9% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. owned 0.07% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $83,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 16,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 8,390 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,351,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,784,000 after acquiring an additional 199,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,646,000 after acquiring an additional 73,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

TD stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,637,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,016,445. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.15. The company has a market cap of $100.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $54.69 and a twelve month high of $66.15.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.7519 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on TD. Barclays began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

