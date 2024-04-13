The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Insider Graham Vanhegan Sells 1,869 Shares

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Free Report) insider Graham Vanhegan sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,036 ($25.77), for a total value of £38,052.84 ($48,162.06).

The Weir Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of WEIR opened at GBX 2,030 ($25.69) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,306.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.42. The Weir Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 1,652.50 ($20.92) and a one year high of GBX 2,094 ($26.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,927.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,862.12.

The Weir Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a GBX 20.80 ($0.26) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $17.80. The Weir Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,431.82%.

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

