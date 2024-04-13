Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from an outperform rating to an inline rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Theravance Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of TBPH stock opened at $9.61 on Friday. Theravance Biopharma has a 12-month low of $8.21 and a 12-month high of $12.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.92 and its 200 day moving average is $9.63.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 million. Theravance Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 19.31% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. On average, analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Theravance Biopharma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gerber LLC bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 287,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 116,164 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 286,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 16,506 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 253.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 59,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newtyn Management LLC increased its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,356,000 after acquiring an additional 58,440 shares during the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

