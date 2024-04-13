ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) Short Interest Down 31.3% in March

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,200 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the March 15th total of 80,400 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

ThermoGenesis Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:THMO traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $0.82. 10,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,686. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.84. ThermoGenesis has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $2.98.

Get ThermoGenesis alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THMO. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ThermoGenesis during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ThermoGenesis during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ThermoGenesis by 306.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 117,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of ThermoGenesis during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ThermoGenesis during the second quarter worth about $52,000. 5.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ThermoGenesis

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) and other cell-based therapies. It markets a suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ThermoGenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThermoGenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.