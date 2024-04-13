Tilson Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Tilson Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,671 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 4.2% of Tilson Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Tilson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $83.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.10. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $63.10 and a twelve month high of $85.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

