Tilson Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Tilson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,287 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Tilson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Tilson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.18. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

